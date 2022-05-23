Bus yatra from May 26 to highlight YSRCP’s social justice initiatives

Ministers release poster of the four-day event

Ministers Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Jogi Ramesh and P. Viswaroop releasing the poster on the bus yatra at Amalapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Backward Classes Welfare, Information, and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Chelluboyina Venu Gopala Krishna on Monday claimed that the four-day Samajika Nyaya Bheri-YSRCP Bus Yatra would highlight the State government’s initiatives on ‘social justice’ that provide equal opportunities for the backward communities in policy-making.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna, Housing and Konaseema district in-charge Minister Jogi Ramesh, Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop, and Government Whip Chirla Jaggireddy on Monday released a poster on the bus yatra here on the sidelines of the Konaseema district review meeting.

“The bus yatra will be taken out across the State between May 26 and 29, from Srikakulam to Anantapuram, highlighting the success of the YSR Congress Party’s social justice movement whereby it has roped in the BCs, SCs, and Scheduled Tribes in the State Cabinet and other key administrative positions,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

“Offering 17 among the 25 berths to BCs, SCs, and STs in the State Cabinet and the creation of the BC Corporations with 56 Chairmen and 672 Directors were historic decisions,” he said.

The bus yatra would spread awareness among people on the State government’s efforts for the uplift of the downtrodden and creation of opportunities for them in all fields including governance and policy-making, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.