Bus station bustles with homebound passengers for festival

The Pandit Nehru Bus Station in the city witnessed a heavy rush of people over the weekend, who were boarding buses to celebrate the much-awaited Vinayaka Chavithi at their respective hometowns.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Chief Traffic Manager, Adamsaheb Kotcherla, said that 450 special buses (both inter-State and intra-State) would be operated from Vijayawada to avoid any inconvenience to passengers. The corporation would be operating 120 buses to Hyderabad, 15 to Chennai and five to Bangalore.

“In addition to this, 50 buses will be plying to Visakhapatnam and 30 each to Ongole and Chittoor,” he added.

Mr. Kotcherla said plans were being made to operate special buses for inbound passengers from September 3.

Meanwhile, private bus operators too increased the frequency of their buses to cash in on the heavy rush. “We have decided to operate six additional buses to Hyderabad on account of the growing demand from passengers,” said a private bus operator.