Andhra Pradesh

Bus station bustles with homebound passengers for festival

more-in

RTC planning special buses for return travel

The Pandit Nehru Bus Station in the city witnessed a heavy rush of people over the weekend, who were boarding buses to celebrate the much-awaited Vinayaka Chavithi at their respective hometowns.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Chief Traffic Manager, Adamsaheb Kotcherla, said that 450 special buses (both inter-State and intra-State) would be operated from Vijayawada to avoid any inconvenience to passengers. The corporation would be operating 120 buses to Hyderabad, 15 to Chennai and five to Bangalore.

“In addition to this, 50 buses will be plying to Visakhapatnam and 30 each to Ongole and Chittoor,” he added.

Mr. Kotcherla said plans were being made to operate special buses for inbound passengers from September 3.

Meanwhile, private bus operators too increased the frequency of their buses to cash in on the heavy rush. “We have decided to operate six additional buses to Hyderabad on account of the growing demand from passengers,” said a private bus operator.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 12:18:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/bus-station-bustles-with-homebound-passengers-for-festival/article29317244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY