Bus hits stationed lorry in Srikakulam district; 35 Odisha travellers injured

K Srinivasa Rao February 19, 2022 11:36 IST

Tourists from Odisha were injured when their bus in which they were travelling hit a stationed lorry near Pydibhimavaram of Ranasthalam mandal, Srikakulam district on early hours of February 19. | Photo Credit: Photo: Special Arrangement

As many as 35 tourists from Odisha were injured when their bus in which they were travelling hit a stationed lorry near Pydibhimavaram of Ranasthalam mandal, Srikakulam district on early hours of February 19. The passengers who were injured severely were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Condition of one person among them was said to be serious, according to the police. Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar spoke to local police personnel including JR Puram Sub-Inspector Rajesh over the reasons for the accident while suggesting them to ensure quick medical aid and support to reach their destinations in a hassle free manner after being discharged from the hospital. The police said the tourists were on their way to temples and other tourist spots in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.



