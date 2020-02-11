Andhra Pradesh

Bus hits mobike killing rider but gets gutted in turn in A.P’s Kadapa district

While all passengers were evacuated safely, fire personnel later find a completely charred body in the bus

In a freak mishap, a bus rammed into a two-wheeler in Kadapa district, but suffered collateral damage when the entire bus was gutted within a few minutes.

The incident happened in the late hours of Monday, when the bus AP04Z 0386 plying on the Kadapa-Tirupati route rammed into a scooter at Lakshmigaripalle near Settigunta in Railway Koduru mandal.

Beyond recognition

Though the unidentified rider was killed on the spot, the vehicle’s fuel tank exploded and caught fire, which spread to the bus quickly. Even as the passengers disembarked the vehicle and ran helter skelter, the alert driver got the vehicle totally evacuated before the fire engulfed the entire chassis. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the raging flames under control. However, by then the entire bus was gutted.

Fire personnel found dead body in the last row of the bus, which was totally burnt and dismembered beyond recognition.

Police have filed a case and are investigating.

