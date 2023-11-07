HamberMenu
Bus goes astray; kills one on the spot in Anantapur

The incident happened in front of the Anantapur Collectorate building, where the bus collided with two smaller vehicles, believed to be due to brake failure.

November 07, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Within a day of an (APSRTC) bus ploughing through passengers at Vijayawada bus station, another bus belonging to Hindupur depot ran into two vehicles in Anantapur, early on November 7.

The incident happened in front of the Anantapur Collectorate building, where the bus collided with two smaller vehicles, believed to be due to brake failure. One unidentified person was killed on the spot. Though locals rushed him to the hospital, he was declared as brought dead and they also alerted the ‘108’ ambulance to pick up the three others injured in the accident, who are undergoing treatment.

According to the eyewitness accounts, the driver-cum-conductor of the bus fled the spot. But, as he too sustained injuries, collapsed in front of a local hospital and is undergoing treatment.

