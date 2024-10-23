GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bus falls into gorge in Andhra Pradesh’s Pulivendula; 25 injured

The injured were rushed to the Pulivendula Government Hospital, where the condition of two persons was stated to be critical

Published - October 23, 2024 03:26 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the APSRTC bus that plunged into a gorge abutting the Kadiri–Pulivendula road, in Kadapa district, on October 23, 2024.

A view of the APSRTC bus that plunged into a gorge abutting the Kadiri–Pulivendula road, in Kadapa district, on October 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Twenty five persons were injured when a bus belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) fell into a gorge abutting the Kadiri-Pulivendula road on Wednesday (October 23, 2024.)

The incident happened when the bus reached the dumping yard in Namalagundu near Pulivendula town. While attempting to avoid the vehicles coming on the opposite side, the driver is said to have applied sudden brake when the bus swerved towards left, skidded off the road and plunged into the 30-ft deep gorge.

The injured were rushed to the Pulivendula Government Hospital, where the condition of two persons was stated to be critical. Member of Legislative Council Bhumireddy Ramagopal Reddy, Pulivendula municipal chairperson V. Varaprasad rushed to the hospital and called on the injured.

Published - October 23, 2024 03:26 pm IST

