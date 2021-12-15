Bus falls into 25ft-deep rivulet, APSRTC orders enquiry

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others express grief over the death of nine passengers.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has ordered an enquiry into the bus accident in which nine passengers were killed and 22 others suffered injuries, in West Godavari district on December 15.

The bus fell into the 25-feet-deep rivulet. Police, Revenue- and APSRTC officials rushed to the spot and were taking up rescue operations. The injured were rescued from the rivulet using local boats.

“The ‘Palle Velugu’ [passenger bus] of Jangareddygudem Depot plunged into Jalleru rivulet after hitting the railing. Some passengers tried to come out of the bus through widows. Driver, Chinna Rao, died on the spot,” the locals said.

Some of the deceased were identified as Durga, Satyavathi, Varalakshmi, Sri Ramulu and Sarojini, the officials said.

The bus, bearing No.AP37Z 0193, was proceeding to Jangareddygudem via. Aswaraopeta of Telangana State, when the accident occurred, said Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Y. Prasanna Lakshmi.

APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who rushed to the spot, said the accident occurred when the driver tried to avoid a speeding lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Corporation Chairman Mallikharjuna Reddy said that an enquiry would be ordered into the accident and said the officials were instructed to provide better treatment to the injured.

Governor, CM express grief

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas expressed grief over the ghastly bus accident.

Mr. Harichandan and the Chief Minister conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.