Bus driver killed, 12 passengers injured in road accident in A.P.’s Prakasam district

Police say the driver fell asleep behind the wheel; two of the injured are in a critical condition

July 09, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of a road transport corporation bus was killed and 12 passengers were injured when the vehicle hit a stationary lorry on Guntur-Srisailam expressway at Srinivasa Nagar near Tripurantakam in Prakasam district on Sunday. The Tripurantakam police said the mishap occurred after the driver of the Kurnool-bound bus, Bhairava Murthy (55) of Kakinada, fell asleep behind the wheel. The injured were rushed to government Markapur hospital. Two of them, who were in a serious condition, were shifted to a government hospital in Ongole for better treatment. The front portion of the bus was badly damaged in the accident.

