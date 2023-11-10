Bus accident at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada was due to human error, reveals inquiry

November 10, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The bus accident which occurred at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) on November 6, claiming the lives of three persons, was due to human negligence, an inquiry has determined.

A Vijayawada-Guntur non-stop AC bus that was pulling up to Platform 12 suddenly lurched forward, ramming into passengers sitting on chairs near the platform, killing three persons.

The Krishnalanka police who registered a case arrested the bus driver, identified as V. Prakasam. The APSRTC and the police launched separate inquiries into the accident. The 61-year-old driver is on the verge of retirement with only three months of service left.

A case under Section 304 (A) IPC (Causing death by negligence) and Section 337 IPC (Causing hurt to a person with rash and negligent driving endangering human life) has been registered against the driver,” said Krishnalanka Circle Inspector M.V. Durga Rao.

The driver was arrested and released on station bail. The case is under investigation, the CI said.

According to sources, Mr. Prakasam took the bus from the Auto Nagar bus depot at 5.30 a.m. on November 6 (Monday). He completed the first trip from Vijayawada to Guntur and back, and the accident occurred when the bus was about to start to Guntur on its second trip at 8.30 a.m.

Investigating officers said that engineers from the vehicle manufacturing company checked the bus and certified that the vehicle was in fit condition. The APSRTC officials handed over the bus to the police for further investigation.

“Mr. Prakasam operated Super Luxury and Volvo buses earlier to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guntur and other places. He had not mentioned any complaint regarding the vehicle before taking the bus out of the depot or after completing the first trip,” said an investigation officer.

The driver had resumed duties after being on sick leave for a month, the officer said.