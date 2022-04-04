Andhra Pradesh

Burnt body of a child found near Nandyal

A fully burnt body of a child was found on the outskirts of Pandurangapuram village in Nandyal mandal on Monday evening, sending the village into a shock.

The police who had earlier registered a missing case of a 5-year-old boy, Surya, from a nearby hamlet, Bapuji Nagar, are trying to find out if the body burnt in a sack of black gram chaff, was that of Surya.

At the spot, the police could recover only bones. A post-mortem was done, but nothing significant came out, according to the Nandyal Rural Circle Inspector.

A DNA test had to be done to ascertain if it was the body of Surya or someone else’s, he said.


