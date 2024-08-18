GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Burning of Polavaram files: three office assistants, outsourced employee suspended  

Show-cause notice issued to deputy tahsildar for allowing the destruction of photocopies without approval by the head of the department

Published - August 18, 2024 08:40 pm IST - DOWLESWARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
A view of the burnt photocopies of the Polavaram files, at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

A view of the burnt photocopies of the Polavaram files, at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Three office assistants and an outsourced employee of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (Resettlement and Rehabilitation) office have been suspended for failing to follow the due procedure in destroying the photocopies related to the office.

On August 17, the staff working in the Left Main Canal wing of the office allowed a sweeper to burn a bunch of 96 photocopies related to the project on the campus of the R&R office headquarters, at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

Immediately, the Revenue and Police departments launched an investigation into the incident. The photocopies that were burnt bear no signature of the officials concerned.

“Three office assistants and an outsourced employee have been suspended for failing to follow the due procedure that deals with the destruction of office files. A show-cause notice has also been issued to a deputy tahsildar serving in the LMC wing of the office for allowing the act of burning the files without prior approval of the head of the office,” East Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi told The Hindu on August 18 (Sunday).

The project administrator is the head of the Polavaram Project (R&R) office at Dowleswaram. The incident took place when the project administrator, S. Ilakkiya, was on leave.

Ms. Prasanthi further said that the Revenue officials lodged a complaint with the police against the staff responsible for burning the office files. “The East Godavari police have registered a case and investigation is on,” said Ms. Prasanthi.

