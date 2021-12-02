Burglars maake vain bid to loot flat

Accused resembled the infamous ‘chaddi gang’

A gang of burglars resembling the infamous “chaddi gang” attempted to loot an apartment in Guntupalli of Ibrahimpatnam police station limits near Vijayawada.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday when the guard of the apartment was reportedly asleep. The movements of the gang using the staircase to the flat and returning with sticks and other weapons in their hands were caught by the CCTV camera.

According to Ibrahimpatnam police, the gang of five entered the apartment premises and tried to break into a flat, but were taken aback by the flat owner who raised an alarm and switched on the lights. The gang escaped from the apartment immediately.

Police registered a case under Section 511 of IPC following a complaint by the flat owner and took up an investigation.

Burglary by a similar gang was reported in Chittinagar of Kothapeta police station limits recently. According to reports, the gang burgled the flat on Monday and a complaint was registered by the owners.