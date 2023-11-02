HamberMenu
Burglar loot ₹6.5 lakh cash in State Bank of India, SP visits spot

“Robber whipped out a knife, threatened the staff, loaded cash in his bag and disappeared,” SP Ravi Prakash said.

November 02, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash enquiring the bank staff on the robbery in State Bank of India, at Narsapuram, in West Godavari district, on November 2.

Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash enquiring the bank staff on the robbery in State Bank of India, at Narsapuram, in West Godavari district, on November 2. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A masked and armed burglar looted ₹6.5 lakh cash from the staff in State Bank of India (SBI) in Narsapuram town in West Godavari district in broad day light on November 1.

Superintendent of Police, U. Ravi Prakash, along with Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Manohara Chary visited the branch on November 2.

According to the SP, the thief entered into the bank, located at Reddappavari Veedhi, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He directly came to the cashier, Kanaka Durga’s room with a bag.

The robber told the cashier that he wanted to mortgage gold ornaments, and Ms. Kanaka Durga asked him to wait for the appraiser. The cashier was busy counting the cash along with messenger, D.J. Florence.

“The accused whipped out a knife threatened the two women employees, loaded the cash in his bag and disappeared. The bank manager went out for lunch when the robbery occurred,” Mr. Prakash told The Hindu.

“Following a complaint lodged by bank manager, P. Prem Kumar, the police registered a case. Special teams have been formed to identify the thief,” Mr. Prakash said.

The SP, who inquired with the bank staff, said the police are verifying the CCTV footages in and around the bank.

“The robber spoke in Telugu dialect. During investigation, it was revealed that the robber conducted ‘recce’, selected the time when the staff was thin and looted the cash,” Mr. Prakash said.

“Only three women employees were present in the bank when the robbery occurred. The accused completed the operation in one minute and did not attack any staff,” the DSP said.

