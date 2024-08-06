Bureaucratic system in Andhra Pradesh took a beating during last five years, says Special Chief Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

The talk that the bureaucratic systems in Andhra Pradesh have taken a beating over the last few years was endorsed by senior bureaucrat R.P. Sisodia during the first Collectors ‘ conference chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Monday (August 5).

Mr. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, said that the “derailment of the bureaucratic system” in the State was affecting the administration in various ways.

“An alarming 50% of the representations received from the people pertain to land issues such as encroachment by influential people or land taken away by force at throw away prices. This tells all about the gross irregularities that took place during the last five years. We need to correct those anomalies and ensure justice to the aggrieved,” Mr. Sisodia said at the conference.

He also made several critical observations on the style of functioning of the district Collectors.

“People are doing the rounds of the offices of the top officials and the Ministers in the Secretariat as the representations made to the Collectors and the other authorities concerned yield no results. It also means that the Collectors have failed in discharging their duties,” he observed.

Given Mr. Sisodia’s comments, the instructions given to the Collectors for re-verification of the revenue and registration records pertaining to the assigned land and dotted land gain importance.

Anarchy prevailed: CM

Mr. Naidu also made interesting observations on the changing attitudes of the IAS officers.

“When I first became the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1995, a little inefficiency and a bit of corruption prevailed. Subsequently, some officers from the State became Secretaries at the Centre. Those who served as Finance Secretaries in the State became the RBI Governors. Some of them worked in key posts in New Delhi. When I became the Chief Minister for the fourth time (in 2024), some of these officers in Delhi treated us as untouchables. Anarchy prevailed, efficient officers were sidelined and those who worked were blackmailed,” said Mr. Naidu.

It may be noted that almost all the political parties in Andhra Pradesh had alleged that government institutions and systems collapsed during the tenure of the YSRCP between 2019 and 2024 due to “vindictive politics”.

