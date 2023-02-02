Bureau of Energy Efficiency aims to create 12,000 Energy Clubs in Andhra Pradesh

February 02, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) aims to create 12,000 Energy Clubs in Andhra Pradesh to help students understand the importance of energy conservation and efficiency.

This was revealed during a review of the status of energy efficiency measures of State Designated Agencies (SDAs) of various States, in a meeting hosted by the A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), the SDA of Andhra Pradesh, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

BEE Secretary R.K. Rai and Joint Director Abhishek Sharma participated in the review meeting physically here, while Director General Abhay Bakre virtually addressed the meeting from New Delhi.

Mr. Rai emphasised on energy clubs in educational institutions. He said students, who would be next generation citizens, could act as ambassadors to create awareness on conservation and efficiency, and encourage large-scale use of energy efficient appliances to achieve energy security.

Technical, financial support

Nearly 20% of 60,000-plus educational institutions in the State would have the 12,000 energy clubs if properly planned, Mr. Rai said, while assuring that the BEE would provide technical and necessary financial support to set up the clubs.

Mr. Rai advised other States to follow the SDAs of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala for speedy implementation of energy efficiency programmes.

Mr. Bakre virtually called upon the SDAs to promote energy efficiency investments to increase the country’s energy efficiency investment potential to ₹10 lakh crore by 2031.

“The BEE Facilitation Centre has identified 73 energy efficiency financing projects pan-India, and 30 of them are from Andhra Pradesh. The BEE has set an ambitious target of saving 150 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe) across all sectors by 2030, while A.P.’s target is 6.68 mtoe,” he added.

APSECM CEO Chandrasekhar Reddy said that in the last few years the State had saved around 5,600 million units of energy worth ₹3,800 crore.