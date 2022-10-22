Buoyed by ‘success’ of Rahul’s yatra, Congress sets its sights on strengthening party in Andhra Pradesh

The party will activate the mandal-level units, in addition to ensuring that the district-level office-bearers take up regular activities, says APCC president Sailajanath

Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR
October 22, 2022 20:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath addressing the media in Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

ADVERTISEMENT

Buoyed by the tremendous response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Kurnool district from October 18 to 21, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has decided to strengthen the organisational setup in the districts from November 1.

APCC president S. Sailajanath has thanked the police personnel for the cooperation they extended for the smooth completion of the yatra.

“We have incharge persons in only 50% of the mandals in the State. The yatra has turned out to be a morale booster for the party workers. A good number of ordinary people, especially youth and women, joined the yatra,” Mr. Sailajanath told the media in Kurnool on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sailajanath said the party would activate the mandal-level units, in addition to ensuring the district-level office-bearers take up regular activities.

“I appreciate Anantapur DCC president B. Pratapreddy for taking the entire responsibility of organising the Anantapur leg of the yatra,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Sailajanath also lauded Kurnool DCC president Sudhakar Babu, Nandyal DCC president Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, and Sri Sathya Sai district leaders Tulasi Reddy and Mastan Vali for making the yatra a success in Kurnool district.

SCS, special package

Mr. Rahul Gandhi had unequivocally extended his support for protection of the interests of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the Amaravati farmers. He had also promised to implement the development package for the Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions and grant Special Category Status to the State after Congress party comes to power, Mr. Sailajanath said.

“Completion of the Polavaram project as a national project as per the A.P. Reorganisation Act will be a priority,” Mr. Sailajanath said quoting Mr. Rahul Gandhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app