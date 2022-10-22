Buoyed by ‘success’ of Rahul’s yatra, Congress sets its sights on strengthening party in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath addressing the media in Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Buoyed by the tremendous response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Kurnool district from October 18 to 21, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has decided to strengthen the organisational setup in the districts from November 1.

APCC president S. Sailajanath has thanked the police personnel for the cooperation they extended for the smooth completion of the yatra.

“We have incharge persons in only 50% of the mandals in the State. The yatra has turned out to be a morale booster for the party workers. A good number of ordinary people, especially youth and women, joined the yatra,” Mr. Sailajanath told the media in Kurnool on Saturday.

Mr. Sailajanath said the party would activate the mandal-level units, in addition to ensuring the district-level office-bearers take up regular activities.

“I appreciate Anantapur DCC president B. Pratapreddy for taking the entire responsibility of organising the Anantapur leg of the yatra,” he said.

Mr. Sailajanath also lauded Kurnool DCC president Sudhakar Babu, Nandyal DCC president Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, and Sri Sathya Sai district leaders Tulasi Reddy and Mastan Vali for making the yatra a success in Kurnool district.

SCS, special package

Mr. Rahul Gandhi had unequivocally extended his support for protection of the interests of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the Amaravati farmers. He had also promised to implement the development package for the Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions and grant Special Category Status to the State after Congress party comes to power, Mr. Sailajanath said.

“Completion of the Polavaram project as a national project as per the A.P. Reorganisation Act will be a priority,” Mr. Sailajanath said quoting Mr. Rahul Gandhi.