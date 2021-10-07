Bullets belonged to uncle, says woman passenger

Police on Wednesday issued details regarding the incident in which a woman passenger at the Visakhapatnam International Airport was found carrying 13 live bullets in her luggage.

The woman, identified as Tripurani Sujatha (61), had booked a ticket on IndiGo flight 6E 783 from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. During baggage scanning at the airport, CISF personnel detected 13 live 0.32 bore bullets in Ms. Sujatha’s luggage.

As she neither had an arms licence nor did she declare the presence of ammunition as per norms, police registered cases at the Airport Police Station under Section 25(1B) of the Arms Act. The woman in her statement to the police said that she was unaware of the presence of ammunition in her luggage.

“Ms. Sujatha stated that 25 years ago, her uncle owned a licenced firearm and after his death, his wife shifted to Ms. Sujatha’s place and lived there ever since. The bag in which the bullets were found belonged to Ms. Sujatha’s aunt, according to her statement,” police officials said.