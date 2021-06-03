Andhra Pradesh

Bullayya College bags top rank in survey

Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, Visakhapatnam, has bagged the top rank among non-autonomous colleges in Andhra Pradesh for the second consecutive year, and the 19th rank at the All-India level this year, according to a survey conducted by Education World, a Delhi-based organisation.

Hindu College, Guntur, and Bapatla College of Arts and Sciences, Guntur, bagged the second and third places at the State-level and 29th and 51st ranks at the national-level, according to the survey. The fourth rank at the State-level and 72nd rank at the national-level was bagged by BVK College, Dwarakanagar, in Visakhapatnam.


