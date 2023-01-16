ADVERTISEMENT

Bull runs amok from race venue, hit by train near Kuppam

January 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A bull which was participating in a Jallikattu event died after it was hit by a train near Gudupalle railway station on January 16 (Monday) evening. The bull strayed away from the venue for the race.

The bull ran towards the railway track, some one and a half kilometers away from the venue. The attempt of some youth to control the animal was in vain. A Bengaluru-bound express train hit the bull, throwing it off the ballast. Earlier, six youths were injured when another bull ran amok into the crowd.

In another incident, a bull broke its legs after hitting a stationary auto-rickshaw at Govindapalle village in Ramakuppam mandal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Despite the warning by the police against organising bull races, the rural sport continued unhindered in the Kuppam Assembly constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US