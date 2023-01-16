HamberMenu
Bull runs amok from race venue, hit by train near Kuppam

January 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A bull which was participating in a Jallikattu event died after it was hit by a train near Gudupalle railway station on January 16 (Monday) evening. The bull strayed away from the venue for the race.

The bull ran towards the railway track, some one and a half kilometers away from the venue. The attempt of some youth to control the animal was in vain. A Bengaluru-bound express train hit the bull, throwing it off the ballast. Earlier, six youths were injured when another bull ran amok into the crowd.

In another incident, a bull broke its legs after hitting a stationary auto-rickshaw at Govindapalle village in Ramakuppam mandal.

Despite the warning by the police against organising bull races, the rural sport continued unhindered in the Kuppam Assembly constituency.

