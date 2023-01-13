ADVERTISEMENT

Bull race and ram fight to set the tune for Sankranti celebrations in Ongole

January 13, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - ONGOLE

Markets are abuzz with shoppers as business establishments dole out discount offers; arterial Trunk Road and Kurnool Road are chock-a-block; APSRTC operates special services to clear the festive rush

S Murali
S. Murali

People watching a ram fight organised as a part of Sankaranti celebrations at Annambotlavaripalem, near Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The festive mood has set in as the people thronged shops to make big purchases on the eve of Sankaranti festival on January 13 (Friday). The markets witnessed huge rush as the shops have doled out discount offers in view of the festival.

The arterial Trunk Road and Kurnool Road were a chock-a-block with people rushing to shopping malls to make purchases of garments, electronics appliances such as television sets, refrigerators and washing machines.

The new vegetable market was jam-packed. Women made mouth-watering ‘Sankranti Pindi Vantalu’ including ariselu, chekkalu and janthikalu as their family members living in far-away places are coming home for the festival, marking transition of the sun from sagittarius (dhanur) zodiac to capricorn (makara).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Heavy traffic was seen at bus stations as the APSRTC authorities are operating special services to clear the festive rush. Farmers at many places are making arrangements for bull race and ram fights.

Prakasam District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar took part in the celebrations a day in advance at the Ongole Municipal Corporation on Friday. Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and Municipal Commissioner M. Venkateswara Rao encouraged women who made attractive rangolis and performed kolatam on the occasion.

The youth showcased their talent in sports and games organised at DRRM High School. Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg joined the celebrations. Sweet Pongali was prepared on the occasion. Gangireddulu went round the city performing a variety of feats with majestic Ongole bulls on the occasion. Youth flew kites on the summer storage tank bunds.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US