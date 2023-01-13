HamberMenu
Bull race and ram fight to set the tune for Sankranti celebrations in Ongole

Markets are abuzz with shoppers as business establishments dole out discount offers; arterial Trunk Road and Kurnool Road are chock-a-block; APSRTC operates special services to clear the festive rush

January 13, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali
S. Murali
People watching a ram fight organised as a part of Sankaranti celebrations at Annambotlavaripalem, near Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The festive mood has set in as the people thronged shops to make big purchases on the eve of Sankaranti festival on January 13 (Friday). The markets witnessed huge rush as the shops have doled out discount offers in view of the festival.

The arterial Trunk Road and Kurnool Road were a chock-a-block with people rushing to shopping malls to make purchases of garments, electronics appliances such as television sets, refrigerators and washing machines.

The new vegetable market was jam-packed. Women made mouth-watering ‘Sankranti Pindi Vantalu’ including ariselu, chekkalu and janthikalu as their family members living in far-away places are coming home for the festival, marking transition of the sun from sagittarius (dhanur) zodiac to capricorn (makara).

Heavy traffic was seen at bus stations as the APSRTC authorities are operating special services to clear the festive rush. Farmers at many places are making arrangements for bull race and ram fights.

Prakasam District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar took part in the celebrations a day in advance at the Ongole Municipal Corporation on Friday. Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and Municipal Commissioner M. Venkateswara Rao encouraged women who made attractive rangolis and performed kolatam on the occasion.

The youth showcased their talent in sports and games organised at DRRM High School. Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg joined the celebrations. Sweet Pongali was prepared on the occasion. Gangireddulu went round the city performing a variety of feats with majestic Ongole bulls on the occasion. Youth flew kites on the summer storage tank bunds.

