Bulk sale barred

Officials of various departments have swung into action to monitor and regulate the sale of sanitisers in the State, following a string of deaths due to its consumption.
The Police, Drug Control Administration, Prohibition and Excise and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials conducted raids on sanitiser manufacturing units and medical shops at several places.
The teams verified the raw material being used for preparing sanitisers, concentration of alcohol and its supply to drug stores.
In some districts, police inspected medical shops and verified the stocks. They told the shop owners not to sell sanitisers in bulk and collect the names and phone numbers of frequent buyers besides maintaining the stock and sales registers.
"We are taking measures to restrict the sale of sanitisers and asked the shop owners to cooperate," says circle inspector Ch. Anjaneyulu, who along with sub-inspector J.V.N. Prasad, has inspected medical shops in Palakol town of West Godavari district.
Makers cautioned
Joint raids have been conducted on sanitiser manufacturing units and the stocks and despatch registers have been checked, says Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.
"Unit managers have been told to keep a tab on the staff and see that raw materials and solvents being used in preparing sanitisers did not go out," he adds.
A team led by Kovvur DSP K. Rajeswar Reddy and Tadepalligudem Rural CI V. Ravi Kumar conducted an awareness programme at Upparagudem village against consumption of sanitisers and spirit.
