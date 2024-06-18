Bulk of India’s seafood exports in last two fiscals were from Andhra Pradesh, say officials

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has exported 17,81,602 metric tonnes of seafood worth ₹60,523 crore during 2023-24, of which Andhra Pradesh has contributed about 32%.

“Despite facing challenges in the global market, India’s seafood exports touched an all-time high with marine products worth 7.38 billion US dollars shipped in the previous year (2023-24),” said MPEDA Chairman D.V. Swamy.

In 2022-23, India exported 17,35,286 MT of seafood worth ₹63,969.14 crore, he said.

“Export of frozen shrimp during 2023-24 was pegged at 7,16,004 MT. Farmers from Andhra Pradesh have contributed the majority of the share of exports to the USA, China, European Union, Southeast Asia and the Middle East,” MPEDA Andhra Pradesh Region Joint Director, A. Jeyabal told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Besides shrimp, other items such as frozen fish, squid, cuttle fish, octopus, lobster and dried fish were exported to Japan, Canada, Thailand, Belgium, Spain and other countries, the MPEDA Chairman said.

“US continues to be a major importer of Indian seafood with a share of 34.53% (worth 2,549.15 million USD), followed by China with 25.33% (valued at 1,384.89 million USD) and Japan at third with 6.06%. Frozen shrimp was the major item (33.26%) of exports shipped to Japan,” Mr. Swamy said.

Mr. Jeyabal said that training was being conducted for the aqua farmers in producing quality shrimp and value-added seafood products which have great demand in the overseas market.

“Value-added products will also generate employment in Andhra Pradesh. Recently, experts from Vietnam gave training to young entrepreneurs. We are focussing on conducting workshops in this regard,” Mr. Jeyabal said.

