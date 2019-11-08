‘Bulbul’ intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

The severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ over west central and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and lay centred about 390 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 530 km south-southwest of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 630 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) on Friday morning.

It is very likely to intensify further and move nearly northwards till the morning of November 9. Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve northeastwards and cross the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across the Sunderban delta during the early hours of November 10, as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 km/hr, gusting to 135 km/hr, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has advised fisherman not to venture into the sea off Andhra coast during the next 24 hours from Friday morning.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and in Yanam on Friday. The weather is likely to be dry in coastal AP and Yanam on Saturday and Sunday. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema during the same period.

Distant Warning signal II has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam Port, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam Ports and DW-II with section signal no. II and III are kept hoisted at Kakinada and Gangavaram Ports.