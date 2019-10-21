Building workers demand compensation

Several construction workers, under the aegis of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Monday organised a petition drive at the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) at Ibrahimpatnam demanding compensation for the loss of work caused due to shortage of sand.

CITU district secretary M. Mahesh said that close to 2.5 lakh construction workers were rendered jobless in the district due to shortage of sand, drastically affecting their livelihood. He also demanded free medical facilities and financial aid for the workers.

The construction workers also demanded a compensation of ₹10,000 per month. Their other demands included reopening of the sand quarries and providing work to them.