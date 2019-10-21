Andhra Pradesh

Building workers demand compensation

more-in

Several construction workers, under the aegis of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Monday organised a petition drive at the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) at Ibrahimpatnam demanding compensation for the loss of work caused due to shortage of sand.

CITU district secretary M. Mahesh said that close to 2.5 lakh construction workers were rendered jobless in the district due to shortage of sand, drastically affecting their livelihood. He also demanded free medical facilities and financial aid for the workers.

The construction workers also demanded a compensation of ₹10,000 per month. Their other demands included reopening of the sand quarries and providing work to them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 6:49:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/building-workers-demand-compensation/article29761371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY