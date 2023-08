August 28, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Collector Himanshu Shukla on Monday inaugurated ‘Godavari Bhavan’, which will exclusively be used for conducting weekly grievance redressal meetings, here in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. On Monday, officials received 209 grievance petitions from the public. The new district had been carved out of the erstwhile East Godavari district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.