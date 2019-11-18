Building contractors put govt. on notice

Andhra Pradesh Building Contractors Association president P.P. Raju at a press conference in the city on Sunday demanded that the State government immediately clear pending bills for government works to the tune of ₹500 crore.

The association threatened that if the bills were not cleared at the earliest, all contractors affiliated to the association would stop bidding for new tenders that would be called by the State government, with effect from December 1.

Mr. Raju, along with members of the association, was addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

He said that the contractors had executed construction works through tenders worth ₹500 crore during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime.

But the current government was delaying the payment of pending bills suspecting wrongdoing and corruption in the tendering process by the TDP government, Mr. Raju said.

He said that all the contractors would boycott bidding for the tenders called by the State government during the next six months starting from December 1 if the government refused to pay heed to their demands.

Association treasurer A. Srinivas Reddy asked the State government to respond soon, claiming that many livelihoods were dependent on their construction businesses. Association general secretary S. Vijay Kumar was present.