Builders should take care of safety of workers: MLC

VIZIANAGARAM

23 February 2021 23:24 IST

YSR Congress Party MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu on Tuesday asked contractors and builders to take special care of the safety of construction workers as many of them have become victims of accidents.

He said that spine injuries and bone fractures make their lives miserable as recovery would take many months even after providing the best medical care.

Mr. Suresh Babu extended financial assistance of ₹20,000 to construction worker Neteti Srinivas who fell from a building while on duty. He also met his family members in Moida village of Nellimarla mandal, Vizianagaram district.