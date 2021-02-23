Andhra Pradesh

Builders should take care of safety of workers: MLC

YSR Congress Party MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu on Tuesday asked contractors and builders to take special care of the safety of construction workers as many of them have become victims of accidents.

He said that spine injuries and bone fractures make their lives miserable as recovery would take many months even after providing the best medical care.

Mr. Suresh Babu extended financial assistance of ₹20,000 to construction worker Neteti Srinivas who fell from a building while on duty. He also met his family members in Moida village of Nellimarla mandal, Vizianagaram district.

