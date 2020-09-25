Buggana seeks release of funds due to State

The Finance Minister also sought grant of Special Category Status to the State.

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in New Delhi on Thursday and requested them to release funds that are due to the State, at the earliest. He also sought grant of Special Category Status to the State.

Polavaram costs

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said he sought the expenditure incurred on the Polavaram project and R&R package to be reimbursed without further delay and GST compensation amounting to over ₹3,000 crore to be released to help the State in overcoming the crisis precipitated by COVID.

He also requested Mr. Sitharaman to support the State government in the establishment of Kadapa steel plant and the construction of the Ramayapatnam port.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said Ms. Sitharaman responded positively to the requests made by him and Home Minister Amit Shah promised to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to bail out the State, during their deliberations.