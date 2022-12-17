Buggana seeks exemption of GST on services provided to govt

December 17, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Finance, Planning, Legislative Affairs, Commercial Taxes and Skill Development and Training Buggana Rajendranath sought exemption of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the pure services and composite services (with minimal material component) provided to the government, government undertakings and corporators for implementation of functions incorporated as per the 11th and 12th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Mr. Rajendranath along with Finance secretary N. Gulzar and Chief Commissioner of State Taxes, Andhra Pradesh M. Girija Shankar took part in the 48th GST Council meeting held virtually on Saturday. Mr. Rajendranath said the exemption of GST on the said services would ease the burden of GST on the expenditure incurred in the implementation of public facilities and services like sanitation, health and others.

Mr. Rajendranath requested the Council to exempt AP Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) which supplies manpower to government organisations.

He also urged the Council to share information from other government departments for better data analytics.