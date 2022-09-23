Buggana refutes Yanamala allegations on fiscal management

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has asserted that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) did not find any fault with the State fiscal management. The CAG merely raised objections relating to the procedures, he said.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the TDP leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu was trying to make an issue out of nothing and resorting to baseless allegations. The CAG gave its report relating to the years 2020-21 and 2015-16 to 2020-21. The TDP was in power before 2019 and the CAG findings were relating to their rule. There were many violations of laid down procedures during the TDP rule and the same were pointed out by the CAG, he said.

About ₹17,000 crore was additionally borrowed by the TDP government in violation of the FRBM rules. For the blunders committed by the TDP government, the Central government had directed the State government not to go for borrowings. The people were observing which government was violating the rules and procedures. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had lucidly explained the State finances and fiscal management in the State Assembly, he added.