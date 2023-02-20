ADVERTISEMENT

Buggana reaches out to entrepreneurs in Mumbai ahead of Vizag investors’ summit 

February 20, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Finance Minister makes a pitch for investments in A.P., explains the advantages offered by the State in various sectors

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy exhorted prospective entrepreneurs in Mumbai to consider making investments in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), by promising a hassle-free business environment and giving an insight into the government’s development vision encompassing the rich natural and human resources available in the State.

He was speaking at a roadshow organised in the capital of Maharashtra in the run-up to the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to begin in Visakhapatnam on March 3. 

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the GIS was an ideal platform for companies to learn about A.P. and its advantages, witness the progress being made and tap its immense potential for businesses. He said A.P. was making big strides as evident from its economic growth. The State recorded a GSDP growth rate of 11.43%, which was the highest among all States in FY 2022-23. Exports increased at a CAGR of 9.3% in the last three years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several path-breaking reforms were implemented during the period to attract investments and the advantages of A.P., particularly its long coastline, availability of abundant natural resources, mineral wealth, skilled manpower and its high Ease-of-Doing Business rank, were to be experienced, he said.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy presented opportunities in diverse sectors — agriculture and food processing, automotive and electric mobility, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, textiles, aerospace and defence — while calling upon entrepreneurs to explore the investment avenues.

A.P. Ministers Gudivada Amarnath (Industries and Commerce) and Audimulapu Suresh (Municipal Administration), CII Maharashtra State Council vice-chairman Robin Banerjee, APIIC Chairman M. Govinda Reddy, AP Industries Development Corporation Chairperson B.N. Punyaseela, Principal Secretary (handlooms and textiles) K. Sunitha, Secretary (IT and electronics) Saurabh Gaur, AP Maritime Board CEO S. Shan Mohan and Director of Industries G. Srijana were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US