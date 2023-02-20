Buggana reaches out to entrepreneurs in Mumbai ahead of Vizag investors’ summit 

February 20, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy exhorted prospective entrepreneurs in Mumbai to consider making investments in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), by promising a hassle-free business environment and giving an insight into the government’s development vision encompassing the rich natural and human resources available in the State.

He was speaking at a roadshow organised in the capital of Maharashtra in the run-up to the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to begin in Visakhapatnam on March 3.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the GIS was an ideal platform for companies to learn about A.P. and its advantages, witness the progress being made and tap its immense potential for businesses. He said A.P. was making big strides as evident from its economic growth. The State recorded a GSDP growth rate of 11.43%, which was the highest among all States in FY 2022-23. Exports increased at a CAGR of 9.3% in the last three years.

Several path-breaking reforms were implemented during the period to attract investments and the advantages of A.P., particularly its long coastline, availability of abundant natural resources, mineral wealth, skilled manpower and its high Ease-of-Doing Business rank, were to be experienced, he said.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy presented opportunities in diverse sectors — agriculture and food processing, automotive and electric mobility, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, textiles, aerospace and defence — while calling upon entrepreneurs to explore the investment avenues.

A.P. Ministers Gudivada Amarnath (Industries and Commerce) and Audimulapu Suresh (Municipal Administration), CII Maharashtra State Council vice-chairman Robin Banerjee, APIIC Chairman M. Govinda Reddy, AP Industries Development Corporation Chairperson B.N. Punyaseela, Principal Secretary (handlooms and textiles) K. Sunitha, Secretary (IT and electronics) Saurabh Gaur, AP Maritime Board CEO S. Shan Mohan and Director of Industries G. Srijana were among those present.