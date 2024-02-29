Buggana Rajendranath all praise for artisans and handloom dept. as he visits A.P. pavilion at textile expo in Delhi

February 29, 2024 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on February 28 visited the Andhra Pradesh pavilion at the Bharat Tex 2024, an international textile exhibition in New Delhi.

Visiting the stalls, the Minister interacted with industry representatives and weavers. He was accompanied by Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha and Commissioner M.M. Nayak, said a release from the department.

The Minister praised the department and artisans for the diverse range of textiles and other handcrafted products on display at the pavilion.

At the One District One Product (ODOP) booth, the Minister examined handloom products from various districts and appreciated the efforts of A.P. State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) and the department for assisting the weavers in developing new designs.

Mr. Rajendranath mentioned that under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme, at least 81,783 weaver households who own a handloom benefit from the financial assistance of ₹24,000 per year.

