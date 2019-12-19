Andhra Pradesh

Buggana promises full support to IIT-Tirupati

IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana showing Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy around the institute’s permanent campus at Yerpedu on Wednesday.

IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana showing Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy around the institute’s permanent campus at Yerpedu on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday visited the Indian Institute of Technology- Tirupati (IIT-T) permanent campus under construction at Yerpedu near here.

IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana formally received the Minister at the campus and escorted him to the emerging facilities, new buildings meant for classrooms, laboratories etc.

Prof. Satyanarayana, in this connection, brought certain technical glitches faced by the premier institute, such as conversion of the erstwhile agricultural land for the purpose of higher education and the hiccups in getting electricity connection also converted suitably. He said the construction would move ahead smoothly, once the government stepped in to address the problems, for which Mr. Rajendranath Reddy assured all help from the State.

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha, Registrar A.V. Prasad, engineering official P.P. Chowdary were among those present.

