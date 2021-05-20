Buggana presents a Budget of ₹2.29 lakh crore

Women and child development gets ₹64,031.68 cr.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented the State Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday with an expenditure of ₹2,29,779.27 crore and a revenue expenditure estimated at ₹1,82,196.54 crore. The capital expenditure, including loan repayments and other capital disbursements, were pegged around ₹47,582.73 crore.

The estimated revenue and fiscal deficits were ₹5,000.05 crore and ₹37,029.79 crore, accounting for 0.47% and 3.49% of the GSDP respectively.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said Andhra Pradesh was ranked the third in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and they continued to be the government’s foremost priority.

He observed that the SDG agenda assumed greater importance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as nations and sub-national governments strived to emerge stronger and provide healthier environments to people.

Major allocations

Women and child development has got a massive allocation of ₹64,031.68 crore (₹47,283.21 crore for women and ₹16,748.47 crore for children) while the BC Sub-plan got ₹28,237.65 crore. The health, medical and family welfare sector has been given ₹13,830.44 crore.

A sum of ₹24,624 crore has been allocated for school and Intermediate education, ₹17,403.14 crore for SC Sub-plan, ₹6,131.24 crore for ST Sub-plan, ₹3,840.72 crore for the welfare of minorities, ₹3,306 crore for the uplift of Kapu community and ₹1,973.16 crore for higher education.

In tune with its priority to irrigation projects, the government has allocated ₹13,237.78 crore for the Department of Water Resources, which is 12.10% higher than in 2020-21.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Municipal Administration Departments were provided ₹18,580.70 crore and ₹8,727.08 crore. A sum of ₹7,200 crore was earmarked for Dr. YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme.

The other major allocations are ₹7,594.06 crore for Transport, Roads & Buildings Department, ₹6,637.24 crore for energy, ₹5,661.57 crore for housing and infrastructure, ₹3,673.34 crore for industrial and infrastructure development, ₹3,500 crore for augmentation of infrastructure in government schools under Nadu-Nedu, ₹1,802.82 crore for Dr. YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme, ₹806.47 crore for Environment, Forest, Science and Technology Department, ₹739.46 crore for farm mechanisation, ₹500 crore for YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, ₹500 crore for agriculture price stabilisation fund and ₹329.48 crore for fisheries.

