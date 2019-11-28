Buggana picks holes in Naidu’s claims

Taking exception to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks on the Capital, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy alleged that the TDP leader was more interested in real estate than building a capital city.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said Mr. Naidu has no moral right to question the government on the issue as he miserably failed to make the Capital city a reality during his rule.

The sincerity of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cannot be questioned as he has built a house in the region while Mr. Naidu has no house of his own and was staying in an illegal structure, he said.

The Minister said the the Capital city project was nothing but real estate business which is not the duty of any State government. Land was taken away from farmers using coercion. The project was staggered with its completion scheduled for 2030.

‘No clarity on funding’

The previous government had spent just ₹277 crore. Also, there was no clarity on how much the NITI Aayog would give to develop the Capital city, he said.

As Mr. Naidu was fully aware that he took up an impossible task, he deliberately delayed works. Now, he was making tall claims. A few buildings that came up were of poor quality and exorbitant amounts were paid to the contractors.

The World Bank backed out only after studying the irregularities and rigging during the tender process and after two inspections to the Capital area region and talking to the stakeholders, he pointed out.