Buggana meets Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and sought more financial support than what is being given by the Union government to other States in view of the precarious position in which Andhra Pradesh is mired since bifurcation.
Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Reddy said the TDP Government had left behind empty coffers, pending bills amounting to ₹40,000-plus crore and a huge debt, which crippled the State’s capacity to make fresh borrowings for keeping the routine administration going.
He, therefore, appealed to Ms. Sitharaman to extend the necessary support to Andhra Pradesh to enable it to overcome the crisis.
