Buggana for speedy clearances to Bhogapuram, Orvakallu airports

21 October 2020 00:26 IST

He urges Union Minister to waive taxes, licence fee for the facility at Kurnool

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has urged Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to expedite the clearances for the development of the international airport at Bhogapuram in Visakhapatnam, the airport at Orvakallu in Kurnool district and the naval airport in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy, accompanied by Special Chief Secretary Adityanath Das and Principal Secretary S.S Rawat, called on Mr. Puri in New Delhi on Tuesday, and discussed a wide range of issues relating to the various infrastructure projects in the State.

“We have discussed various technical aspects and clearances by the Union Aviation Ministry to ground the airport at Orvakallu. Since the project is being executed by the Centre, we have urged the Union Minister to waive various taxes and licence fee. We have also urged Mr. Puri to expedite the clearances to the Bhogapuram and naval airports in Visakhapatnam,” said Mr. Rajendranath Reddy.

Later, Mr. Reddy called on Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and discussed the pending projects, which included the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and the super-speciality facility to treat kidney patients in north coastal districts.