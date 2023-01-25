ADVERTISEMENT

Budgetary allocations made for welfare of SCs and STs should be treated as ‘special fund’, says Jana Sena Party

January 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The party wants that a legislation be made to ensure full utilisation of funds for the stated purpose, says extension of sub-plan for another 10 years is an eyewash

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has demanded that the government treat the budgetary allocations made for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as a ‘special fund’, and enact a legislation that ensures its full utilisation for the stated purpose.

A resolution to that effect was passed in a seminar with the theme ‘Government’s alleged negligence in implementing the SC & ST sub-plan’, organised by the JSP on Wednesday at its State office near Mangalagiri, in the presence of its president Pawan Kalyan, political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, retired IAS officer D. Varaprasad.

The JSP also resolved to strengthen the SC Corporation to extend the financial assistance required by the SCs, and make fool-proof plans for the uplift of the STs and for reviving the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies if the party came to power.

The resolution said that by creating the sub-plan for SCs and STs, Andhra Pradesh had shown the way to other States how to go about the welfare of those oppressed communities. “Ten years after coming into existence, it has been completely neglected by the YSR Congress government,” it said.

Of greater concern was large-scale diversion of the sub-plan funds. Extension of the sub-plan by 10 years was only an eyewash, the party observed.

