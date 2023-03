Budget welfare-oriented: Jagan

March 16, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Before leaving for Delhi, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy termed the Budget for the year 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Thursday as welfare-oriented. In a tweet, Mr. Jagan said that the Budget was welfare-development oriented with education, health, Medicare, farmers’ wellbeing and women empowerment being the core areas and going ahead with the poverty alleviation programme. ADVERTISEMENT

