Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature | TDP MLCs, MLAs protest during Governor’s speech  

Police personnel posted outside, during the Budget session of the Legislature. | Photo Credit: Giri K. V. S.

March 07, 2022 15:50 IST

The Opposition party leaders tore hard copies of the Governor’s speech and threw them around while the treasury benches maintained calm

The Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature began on a boisterous note as the TDP MLCs and MLAs raised ‘Governor go back’ slogans as and when Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan began delivering his address to a joint session, for allegedly failing in protecting the Constitutional bodies.

Led by Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and K. Atchannaidu, members of the TDP rose to their feet with the demand that the Governor should go back, even as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was gesticulating at them for creating the furore.

Advertising

Advertising

The sloganeering went on for 15 minutes during which there was jostling in the well of the House as the TDP MLCs and MLAs tried to break through a cordon formed by the marshals to prevent them from going near the podium from which Mr. Harichandan was giving his customary speech, flanked by Council chairman K. Moshen Raju and Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam.

The Opposition party leaders tore hard copies of the Governor’s speech and threw them around while the treasury benches maintained calm. The TDP members eventually walked out of the Assembly hall in protest against the violation of the Constitution. Governor Harichandan continued his speech amidst thumping of the desks by the CM and other ruling party members. Before the session commenced, some YSR Congress members and BJP MLCs were seen hobnobbing with each other.