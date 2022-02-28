Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature from March 7

The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will begin on March 7 with an address to a joint session by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, for which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended an invitation on Monday.

In his meeting with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan that lasted about half an hour, the Chief Minister said the government intended to hold the Legislature session from March 7 and mentioned various issues including the gazette notification given for the formation of new districts.

Governor’s wife Suprava Harichandan and Mr. Jagan’s wife Bharati Reddy were present.

The Chief Minister couple was received by R.P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor. MLC Thalasila Raghuram and Joint Secretary to Governor A. Shyam Prasad were also present.