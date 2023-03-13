Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature from March 14  

March 13, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will start on March 14 (Tuesday). Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will address a joint session at 10 a.m.

Motion of Condolences will be introduced on March 15. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath is likely to table the Budget for the 2023-24 financial year on March 17 or 18.

The State government is likely to present the annual Budget with a total outlay of about ₹1.90 lakh crore.

As it will be the last full-fledged budget for the YSRCP government as elections will be held more or less in a year, more budgetary allocations may be given to the welfare schemes.

The State Cabinet will meet on March 14 and discuss the Bills to be introduced in the Assembly.

The number of working days of the Budget session will be decided at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. It is learnt that the government is contemplating conducting the session up to March 24.

The government may have to wind up the session before March 28 in view of the G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam for two days from that day.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu and party national general secretary and MLC N. Lokesh may not attend the session.

The Budget session will be the last for Mr. Lokesh as his term as MLC will expire on March 28. Mr. Lokesh is unlikely to attend as he is on a 4,000-km Yuva Galam padayatra.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu had taken a vow not to attend the Assembly until he became the Chief Minister.

It is not clear whether the government will come up with a Bill on decentralisation of administration though Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the capital will be shifting to Visakhapatnam and he will be locating to the Port City soon.

A case on the capital issue is pending in the Supreme Court, and it will come up for hearing on March 28.

The strength of YSRCP in the Legislative Council will increase significantly from this session.