Budget session of Andhra Pradesh legislature from March 14 

March 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government will provide its last full-fledged budget before the 2024 elections, and is likely to table a fresh Bill on three capitals

V Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer on Friday notified the commencement of the Budget session of the Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly on March 14. Separate G.O.s (Ms. Nos. 3 and 4) to that effect were issued. 

The gazette notification stated that the Governor summoned the 42nd session of the Council and the 10th session of the Fifteenth Legislative Assembly to meet at 10 a.m. on March 14 in exercise of his powers conferred by Article 174 (1) of the Constitution.

To start with, the Governor will address a joint session of the Legislative Council and the Assembly, and it will be followed by the presentation of the existing government’s last full-fledged  budget before the 2024 elections by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

The other legislative business might include the passage of a fresh Bill on the proposed decentralisation (three capitals), which is being hotly contested in courts by farmers and other stakeholders.

