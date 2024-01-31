ADVERTISEMENT

Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature from February 5

January 31, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy is likely to present the vote on account on February 7 or 8

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A view of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council at Velagapudi near Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature is going to commence on February 5.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the vote on account on February 7 or 8.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will deliver the customary address to a joint session of the Legislative Council and Assembly on the first day. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has to take a call on the number of days for which the session is to be organised amidst reports that it is going to be for five days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The session is going to be a stormy affair as the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are set to lock horns over the State’s financial position and other burning issues like the proposed three capitals.

The YSRCP will focus on the slew of welfare schemes implemented by it since the government formation in May 2019.

It will be forcefully countered by the TDP, which has been insisting that the government is obsessed with the DBT schemes at the cost of development.

More importantly, the two parties are poised to indulge in a bitter fight over the defection by MLAs on both sides. It assumes significance in the context of the elections to three Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in the first week of April.

The coming together of the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) is also likely to dominate the agenda as the general elections are round the corner, and the major parties are in no mood to be looked down upon by the voters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US