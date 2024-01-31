Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature from February 5

January 31, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature is going to commence on February 5.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the vote on account on February 7 or 8.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will deliver the customary address to a joint session of the Legislative Council and Assembly on the first day. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has to take a call on the number of days for which the session is to be organised amidst reports that it is going to be for five days.

The session is going to be a stormy affair as the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are set to lock horns over the State’s financial position and other burning issues like the proposed three capitals.

The YSRCP will focus on the slew of welfare schemes implemented by it since the government formation in May 2019.

It will be forcefully countered by the TDP, which has been insisting that the government is obsessed with the DBT schemes at the cost of development.

More importantly, the two parties are poised to indulge in a bitter fight over the defection by MLAs on both sides. It assumes significance in the context of the elections to three Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in the first week of April.

The coming together of the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) is also likely to dominate the agenda as the general elections are round the corner, and the major parties are in no mood to be looked down upon by the voters.

