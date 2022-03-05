Budget session: Moshen Raju, Thammineni take stock of arrangements 

Ensure smooth conduct of the proceedings, they instruct officials

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshen Raju and Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam have directed the officials concerned to take all steps for the smooth conduct of the Budget session of the legislature beginning on March 7.

In a review meeting at the committee hall of the Assembly on Saturday, Mr. Moshen Raju said the officials should provide answers to the members within the stipulated time, and pointed out that several questions posed during the previous sessions remained unanswered in the written form.

Most of the issues raised by the members pertained to Finance and Education departments, he said. He also instructed the officials to ensure that the traditions in the legislature were scrupulously followed.

Mr. Moshen Raju asked the Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to ensure that the sessions were not obstructed and law and order was maintained.

Mr. Seetharam said the session had a special significance. He directed the officials to provide written answers to the questions asked during the previous sessions before the upcoming session ended.

A majority of the pending ones were related to the Municipal Administration, Agriculture, Finance, Civil Supplies, and Home departments.

He wanted the DGP to keep a close watch on the large open area around the Legislature Complex to prevent any untoward incident.

Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy, Assembly Secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu and Council OSD K. Satyanarayana Rao were among those present.