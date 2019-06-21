Budget session likely from July 10

The budget session of the State Legislature is likely to commence in the second week of July, tentatively from July 10, and last till the end of the month. The YSRCP government has to present the full budget for the remaining eight months (August-March) of the FY 2019-20.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has already begun the exercise by holding high-level consultations with his Cabinet colleagues and heads of various departments. Accordingly, the budget proposals are being given the final shape.

Going by the Finance Minister’s statements, the full budget will have sizeable allocations for the ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised in the run-up to the elections.

Thrust areas

Agriculture, social welfare, medical and health, and education sectors would get the bulk of allocations as had been decided in the first Cabinet meeting on June 10.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already announced the launch of ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’, increased the social security pensions and started implementing the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme in government schools. Besides, he had expressed the resolve to complete the pending irrigation projects, including Polavaram, after plugging the alleged leakage of funds.

Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu had presented ₹2.26 lakh crore vote-on-account for 2019-20 in February with a deficit of ₹32,391 crore, and revenue and capital expenditures of ₹1.80 lakh crore and ₹29,597 crore.